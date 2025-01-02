Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Wednesday issued a Royal Decree appointing Ahmed bin Ja’afar bin Salim Al Musallami, as the Governor of the Central Bank of Oman (CBO), with the rank of Minister.

Al Musallami is currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International.

The Royal Decree No. 5/2025 on appointing a Governor for the Central Bank of Oman, the Article (1) appoints Ahmed bin Ja’afar bin Salim Al Musallami as Governor of the Central Bank of Oman, with the rank of Minister.

Article (2) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue.

The Royal Decree No. 4/2025 also appointed the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Oman.

Article (1) appoints HH Sayyid Taimour bin Asa’ad bin Tarik Al Said as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Oman, along with his existing grade and financial allocations.

Article (2) states that the following shall be members in the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Oman:

- Minister of Economy as Deputy Chairman.

- Governor of the Central Bank of Oman.

- Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance.

- Chairman of the Financial Services Authority.

- Sayyida Rawan bint Ahmed bin Thabit Al Busaidi.

- Dr. Said bin Mubarak bin Said Al Mahrami.

- Dr. Khalfan bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Barwani.

- Dr. Jamil bin Darwish bin Jamil Al Shaqsi.

