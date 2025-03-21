Muscat: Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be'ah) today signed an agreement with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources to provide services of healthcare waste collection, transport and treatment.

The agreement deals with the management of waste generated by government veterinary clinics affiliated with the ministry.

The agreement reflects efforts to enhance environmental sustainability and ensure the safe and sound management of this type of hazardous waste.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Bakri, Undersecretary for Agriculture at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, and Jassim Mohammed Al Wahaibi, General Manager of Healthcare Waste Management at be'ah.

