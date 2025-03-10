Sohar: The North Al Batinah Governor’s Office on Sunday signed a cooperation agreement to integrate smart technology into public life in the governorate with Huawei Oman and MENA Invest Company.

The agreement aims to integrate smart solutions and AI in various service and development sectors in the governorate in a manner that contributes to enhancing public services and boosting sustainable development, as well as augmenting the operational performance of government units.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mohammed Sulaiman Al Kindi, Governor of North Al Batinah.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

