MUSCAT: The latest labour force statistics in the Sultanate of Oman highlight a balanced and dynamic employment landscape that reflects the country’s steady progress towards sustainable development.

By the end of July 2025, the total number of Omanis employed across various sectors reached 863,932, while the expatriate workforce stood at 1.806 million. These figures underscore a dual contribution that has long defined Oman’s growth story — an empowered national workforce alongside skilled expatriates who bring expertise and diversity.

Oman’s labour market has evolved on the principle of complementarity: Omanis are placed at the forefront of national development while expatriates provide technical expertise and fill gaps in specialised sectors. This equilibrium has allowed Oman to nurture its human capital without compromising on the pace of economic expansion.

Ahmed bin Mubarak al Matroshi, an employee in the financial sector, explained: “Working alongside expatriate colleagues has enriched our professional environment. It exposes us to global best practices and strengthens our own capabilities as Omanis.”

Expatriates and investors alike cite the country’s security and rule of law as decisive factors in choosing Oman as a professional and business destination.

For Divika Kumar, an expatriate employed in the industrial sector, the experience is more than professional. “Oman is not just a place to work; it has become a second home. Here, we feel secure and respected, and that motivates us to give our best at work," he said.

Recent years have witnessed significant reforms designed to make Oman even more attractive to foreign professionals and investors. From simplified visa and residency processes to digital government services that reduce time and paperwork, the experience for expatriates has become smoother than ever.

“Oman has become a more flexible and appealing investment hub,” said Omani entrepreneur Mariam Ali. “Government incentives and simplified procedures are encouraging, and the expatriate community is an integral partner in this journey.” The contribution of over 1.8 million expatriates goes beyond manpower — it represents a bridge for knowledge transfer, cultural exchange and economic dynamism. Their presence enriches Oman’s social fabric and reinforces its reputation as a country that embraces diversity and tolerance.

In turn, expatriates benefit from professional development opportunities, training, and a workplace culture that values fairness and equal treatment.

Mohammed bin Said, who works in the tourism sector, said, “Expatriates are our partners in success. In sectors like tourism, diversity of expertise is essential, and having colleagues from different backgrounds makes projects stronger.”

While expatriates remain vital to Oman’s workforce, the government continues to prioritise Omanisation — ensuring that young Omanis are trained and equipped to assume leadership roles across sectors. This dual approach supports long-term economic sustainability: empowering locals while benefiting from the international expertise that expatriates bring.

This model has enhanced Oman’s global reputation as a preferred destination for work and investment.

For Juhaina Abdullah, a university student preparing to enter the workforce, the future is collaborative: “We look forward to working alongside international experts, learning from them while sharing our culture and ideas. This partnership will make us more prepared for global challenges.”

