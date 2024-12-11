Muscat – The Governance Committee for Operations and the Public Services Sector, chaired by Dr. Mansoor bin Taleb al Hinai, Chairman of the Authority for Public Service Regulation, has announced the opening of 479 new job vacancies. These positions are being offered through the Tawteen digital platform, in collaboration with Nama Group for Water Services. The announcement follows recommendations from the ‘Role of Economic Sectors in Localising Job Opportunities and Adding Local Value’ forum, which is currently ongoing and will run until December 12, 2024. This initiative aims to support national efforts to qualify and employ Omani workers, while also boosting local value added.

The vacancies cover various sectors within the water industry, meeting the needs of the local market and aligning with the economic developments taking place in Oman. This announcement is seen as a significant step towards enhancing the contribution of operational governance committees in economic sectors, contributing to Oman’s Vision 2040, which seeks to build a sustainable economy driven by innovation and active partnerships between all stakeholders, while providing sustainable job opportunities for the Omani workforce.

The committee has invited all job seekers to apply through the Tawteen digital platform, with applications now open. The committee also confirmed that a wide range of job opportunities will be announced in the near future across various regulated companies in the sector, alongside training opportunities linked to employment.

The committee highlighted its ongoing efforts to increase Omani employment in the electricity, water, and sewage sectors, where the percentage of Omani workers reached 79% in 2023. This step reflects a strong commitment to empowering Omani talent and creating a motivating work environment that contributes to the development goals of the Sultanate. The announcement of these job openings is one of the key outcomes of these efforts.

The ‘Role of Economic Sectors in Localising Job Opportunities and Adding Local Value’ forum, organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and the National Employment Programme, with wide participation from government and private entities, aims to achieve several goals. These include strengthening strategic partnerships between sectors, supporting the enhancement of local value added, localising jobs in the Omani market, creating sustainable employment opportunities for Omani nationals, and encouraging integration between the public and private sectors for sustainable economic development.

