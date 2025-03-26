Rustaq: The South Batinah Municipality has announced 40% completion of the second phase of the Ain al Kasfah development project.

The Governor’s Office stated that the project, featuring ten swimming pools for men and seven for women, a dedicated mosque for women, shaded falaj areas, is progressing steadily.

With information signs marking fenced zones and upgraded facilities enhancing visitor experience, the project is expected to attract more tourists, reinforcing Ain al Kasfah’s status as a prime destination and contributing to local economic growth.

In 2024, the first phase of the Ain Al Kasfah tourist site, renowned for its natural hot springs, was completed.

It included restaurants, cafés, expanded parking, and a heritage market. The site is particularly famous for its therapeutic sulphur-rich waters, making it a key attraction.

These developments are part of the Governorates Development Programme, aligned with the Royal Directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. Under the 10th Five-Year Plan (2021-25), each governorate has been allocated RO20mn to stimulate local economic growth.

