MUSCAT - The launch of Al Muzn District, the first fully integrated residential neighbourhood in the Wilayat of Samayil, was announced as part of Oman’s modern urban development efforts. The project comes under the national “Sorouh” initiative for integrated residential neighbourhoods, supervised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, with the aim of providing sustainable, modern communities that meet citizens’ needs and enhance their quality of life.

With a total investment of RO 14 million, the project is being developed in direct partnership with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, while Signature Properties undertakes the execution and development.

The project comprises 160 housing units, to be delivered in three phases and features three different villa designs to meet the diverse needs of families, supported by comprehensive infrastructure and services including road networks, green spaces; and community and recreational facilities.

Al Muzn places special emphasis on eligible citizen groups, offering additional payment facilities and reduced financial requirements, enabling them to own homes at lower costs and under easier terms. This approach supports families in achieving residential stability within a fully integrated urban environment.

The project is expected to generate significant economic and developmental benefits, including stimulating the real estate sector in Samayil and surrounding areas, creating direct and indirect job opportunities during construction and operation; and boosting commercial and service activities linked to the neighbourhood. It will also enhance Samayil’s attractiveness as an investment destination, while reinforcing the role of public-private partnerships in delivering major development projects.

The launch took place during the activities of “October Urbanism 2025”, which opened on Monday, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre with the participation of experts and real estate developers from inside and outside the Sultanate of Oman. The exhibition runs until Thursday, October 9, 2025, in cooperation with the Home & Building Show and aims to showcase the latest urban projects and building technologies, exchange expertise and strengthen collaboration opportunities among companies, investors and the wider public.

