Ibra – North Sharqiyah is implementing a series of development, service and investment projects valued at over RO100mn, aimed at enhancing infrastructure, attracting investment and creating job opportunities to drive economic growth in the governorate.

Governor Sheikh Mahmoud bin Yahya al Dhahli highlighted several key ongoing projects, including Al Nama Hospital which has an investment exceeding RO56mn, Sinaw Resource Market valued at RO9.7mn and the Wadi Bani Khalid Road project costing RO13.2mn. Additionally, over RO15mn has been allocated for establishment of Mudhaibi Industrial City, while the Al Samou neighbourhood project in Mudhaibi is budgeted at RO2mn.

These initiatives, alongside other development efforts, are designed to diversify the governorate’s income sources and support sustainable growth.

The governor informed that the tourism sector performed well last winter season with high profit margins, increased revenue and room occupancy rates touching 100% at peak time. North Sharqiyah currently has 51 accommodation facilities, including camps and hotels, providing approximately 1,100 hotel rooms.

Dhahli highlighted North Sharqiyah’s significant economic growth, particularly in commercial and industrial sectors, attributed to improvements in the investment environment and the governorate’s unique advantages. Foreign investments totalled 1,896, valued at more than RO4.38mn. Foreign investments increased to 74 in the first half of the year compared to 28 in the same period last year.

In agriculture and livestock, Dhahli reported total agricultural production of 250,000 tonnes in the past three years. This year, the governorate offered 27 investment opportunities, 21 of which covering an area of more than 315 acres are in the agricultural sector.

Health projects are also a key focus with significant investments in new hospitals and health centres, as well as expansion and upgrade to existing facilities. In May, the foundation stone was laid for the Al Nama Hospital project.

The education sector is undergoing a major transformation with several public schools recently renovated to meet growing demand. The number of government schools in the governorate has reached 104 in the 2024/2025 academic year.

