Muscat: Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) inaugurated the RO45.6mn Wadi al Jifnain flood protection dam in Seeb on Monday, marking an important step in Oman’s efforts to improve flood protection and water management.

The ceremony was held under the patronage of H H Sayyid Harib bin Thuwaini al Said, Assistant Secretary-General of Council of Ministers for Conferences.

H E Ali bin Mohammed al Abri, Undersecretary for Water Resources in MAFWR, highlighted the importance of an integrated flood management system. He noted that Oman has built 200 dams across its governorates, serving various functions including groundwater recharge, surface water storage and flood protection.

Completed in three years, the Wadi al Jifnain dam is designed to protect residential and commercial areas in Al Khoud, Al Hail and Mawaleh from flood damage.

Youssef bin Masoud al Mandhari, Director of Dams Department in MAFWR, detailed the dam’s technical features. He explained that its design is based on comprehensive hydrological studies and incorporates modern technologies including plastic concrete, advanced water control systems and real-time monitoring devices.

Standing 20m tall, the dam stretches 6,400m and includes two concrete spillways and four water discharge gates. It has storage capacity of around 11.5mn m3 and meets stringent safety standards to ensure long-term stability and performance.

Environmental considerations were a key part of the project. Mandhari informed that international-standard environmental impact studies revealed minimal effect on local biodiversity. Measures were also taken to maintain wildlife corridors and safeguard the surrounding ecosystem.

The total project cost of RO45.6mn covered construction, infrastructure and consultancy services. Completed on schedule, the dam reflects MAFWR’s commitment to delivering high-quality infrastructure projects.

