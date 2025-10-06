Muscat – Oman will unveil the Strong Ground Motion Network on October 7, marking a major step in the country’s efforts to strengthen earthquake preparedness and protect lives and infrastructure.

Developed by the Earthquake Monitoring Centre (EMC) at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), the project will add 100 new seismic stations across the sultanate, expanding the national network to 126 stations. The system will be the largest and most advanced real-time earthquake monitoring network in the region, according to EMC officials.

“This is a national achievement that reinforces Oman’s commitment to the safety of its citizens and residents,” said Dr Issa al Hussein, Director of EMC. “The expanded network will improve our ability to monitor strong earthquakes in real time, enhancing the protection of lives, property and vital infrastructure.”

The new stations are strategically located across coastal, urban, mountainous and desert sites, based on geological conditions, soil type and population density. The design will ensure nationwide coverage and improve the precision of seismic readings.

The network will produce real-time seismic maps that will be immediately transmitted to relevant authorities to support faster emergency responses. The data will also help civil defence and disaster management agencies enhance preparedness and response mechanisms.

Hussein said establishment of the network follows three years of study, planning and implementation, with installation completed in September 2025. Many of the new stations have been installed in schools, universities, hospitals and public parks, ensuring comprehensive coverage of key community areas.

He described the project as a strategic scientific investment, combining modern technology with applied research to improve urban planning, construction standards and earthquake-resistant building design. The data generated will support engineering studies and inform future infrastructure development.

“This network represents a safety shield for Oman,” Hussein said. “It will not only protect lives but also secure investments and strengthen public confidence in the nation’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively to any potential threat. It is a big step towards a stable and sustainable future, in line with the goals of Oman Vision 2040.”

