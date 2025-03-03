Muscat: Ministry of Labour, in collaboration with Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, has signed a cooperation programme with Global Semiconductor Microelectronics Company (GSME) Oman to enhance capabilities of Omani nationals in the technology sector.

The partnership, which aims to fill critical technical and administrative roles within the semiconductor and technology industries, was formalised with the signing of an agreement by H E Salem bin Muslim bin Ali al Busaidi, Undersecretary for Human Resources Development in Ministry of Labour, and Farhat Jahangir, CEO of GSME Oman.

In line with Oman Vision 2040, the programme will focus on developing skills needed for semiconductor applications and solutions, with the aim of creating 100 job opportunities in the sector. The initial phase of the programme will provide 50 positions at GSME Oman, with the possibility of additional roles to be offered by other private companies in the sector.

The programme also seeks to promote private sector recruitment of Omani jobseekers, ensuring that the national workforce is equipped with the skills needed to succeed in the competitive technology landscape.

