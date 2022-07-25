RIYADH — The number of male and female Saudis working in the finance companies has reached to about 5,039 employees, 85% of the total number of the finance companies' employees that is about 5,933, the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) stated.



SAMA’s statement came through its second annual report, which it issued regarding the performance of the finance sector in Saudi Arabia, through which it sheds light on the developments and results witnessed by the sector during the year 2021.



In its report, SAMA also revealed the percentage of Saudization at the administrative levels of finance companies, clarifying that, the Saudization percentage in sales was 88%, while in credit and risk it reached 87%.



It divulged that in internal auditing it was 86%, while in finance, it reached 69%, and in the human resources it reached 95%, information systems 65%, in the operations it has reached 83%, and in the other sections 89%.



In addition to the percentage of Saudization at the administrative levels and the number of employees of finance companies, the SAMA report also contained the most prominent elements of the list of financial position and income for the finance companies sector during the year 2021.



The report reveals several other things that can be viewed through the link: https://www.sama.gov.sa/ar-sa/Documents/finance_companies_report_2021.pdf

