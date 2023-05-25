RIYADH — The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) has issued 332 new industrial investment licenses with an investment value of SR8.2 billion.



The ministry said that there are also 300 factories that have started production with an investment of SR7.9 billion.



According to the monthly bulletin of industry and mining, the total number of factories in Saudi Arabia, by the end of March 2023, reached 10,800, with an investment of SR1.4 trillion.



By the end of last March, the Saudi Industrial sector was able to create 28,000 job opportunities, 54% of which were for Saudi citizens.

The total number of valid mining licenses in the sector during the same period has reached 2,314 licenses.

