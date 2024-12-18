Muscat: In a landmark move to enhance customer service and engagement, New India Assurance, Oman Operations, inaugurated its state-of-the-art Customer Care Centre. The launch ceremony was held at the New India Assurance Co Ltd, Head Office, Al Hamriya, Muscat, Sultanate of Oman and was honoured by the presence of Amit Narang, Ambassador of India to Oman, as the chief guest.

The Customer Care Centre is part of New India Assurance’s vision to streamline customer interaction by providing efficient, round-the-clock service. Equipped with advanced technology and a skilled team, the centre is ready to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

The call centre will be managed 100% by Omani staff fluent in Arabic, English, and Hindi, ensuring that customers from diverse backgrounds feel comfortable and confident in their interactions. This initiative not only supports Omanisation but also reflects New India Assurance’s commitment to fostering local talent and providing exceptional service.

Majid Abdul Rahim Jaffer Al Bahrani, Chairman of Abdul Aziz and Brother’s, Chief Agents for New India Assurance, was unable to attend the event due to prior commitments. However, his unwavering support and leadership have been instrumental in making this initiative a reality.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Majid Al Bahrani remarked, “This Customer Care Centre is a testament to the strong relationship between New India Assurance and its clients in Oman. We are committed to ensuring the best service experience for all policyholders.”

The new Customer Care Centre is designed to offer convenience and accessibility:

Direct Call Line: Clients can now reach the centre at +968 2483 8800 for assistance with their policies, claims, or any queries.

WhatsApp Support: For quick and simple queries, customers can send a message via WhatsApp to the same number, +968 2483 8800.

New India Assurance, Oman Operations, has a long-standing tradition of fostering a collaborative work environment. Many Omani staff members have been with the organisation for decades, a testament to the company’s supportive working culture. This enduring partnership between Omani and Indian teams reflects the core values of trust, respect, and inclusivity that define New India Assurance.

Speaking at the event, Amit Narang applauded New India Assurance for its customer-centric approach, stating, “This initiative demonstrates the company’s dedication to providing reliable and effective services, reinforcing the strong ties between India and Oman.”

Gaurav Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, New India Assurance, Oman Operations, expressed his pride in the launch, saying, “This Customer Care Centre is a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering exceptional service. Our goal is to ensure that every customer interaction is smooth, efficient, and satisfactory. This initiative reflects our dedication to empowering trust and ensuring safety for all our clients.”

The Customer Care Centre will handle various services, including:

Assisting with insurance policies and claims

Addressing grievances promptly

Offering expert guidance on insurance-related matters

With the introduction of WhatsApp support, New India Assurance is leveraging technology to provide instant resolutions for customer queries, ensuring accessibility and convenience.

New India Assurance is a global leader in the insurance industry, with over a century of excellence. In Oman, the company remains committed to delivering innovative insurance solutions and outstanding customer service to individuals and businesses alike. New India Assurance has been serving Oman since 1974, making 2024 its 50th year of operations.

It operates through its chief agents, Abdul Aziz and Brothers, under the visionary leadership of Majid Abdul Rahim Jaffer Al Bahrani, ensuring high-quality service and strategic growth.

