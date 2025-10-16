Strategic planning is a crucial national pillar for shaping sustainable food security in alignment with Oman Vision 2040

Strategic planning is a crucial national pillar for shaping sustainable food security in alignment with Oman Vision 2040. This falls under the framework of the 'Food Security Lab 2025', which will conclude on October 16.

Dr Mahira al Zadjali, Director of the Strategic Planning Department at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, emphasised the importance of this pillar in reflecting Oman's commitment to building an integrated system that enhances food security, improves government performance and supports sustainable economic development.

She highlighted the alignment of the ministry's plans with the Eleventh Five-Year Plan, achieved through reviewing the Tenth Plan, extracting lessons learned, and detailed preparation for the 2026 Plan.

"This pillar aims to develop a well-thought-out national plan that includes a list of projects and initiatives compatible with the Eleventh Five-Year Plan, a national import substitution plan, and sub-accounts for food security sectors, in cooperation with the National Centre for Statistics and Information," she said.

Dr Mahira explained that Oman Vision 2040 serves as the supreme framework for all sectoral plans, with the five-year plans serving as the implementation tool for that vision.

The ministry is working on implementing an electronic agricultural census, linking data with relevant entities. The use of modern technologies such as Geographic Information Systems (GIS), drones and smart applications in fish surveys is enhancing the government's ability to make accurate and informed decisions in the field of food security.



