Muscat – In a move to strengthen economic ties and attract new investment, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has announced the Omani-Saudi Franchise Exhibition in cooperation with Federation of Saudi Chambers to be held from September 30 to October 2 at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat.

Described as a pioneering initiative, the three-day exhibition aims to bolster the economic partnership between the sultanate and Saudi Arabia, while opening new horizons for brands, entrepreneurs and investors. It will serve as a platform to showcase opportunities in the franchising sector, promote quality partnerships for small and medium enterprises, and facilitate the exchange of expertise and success stories between businesses from both countries.

An OCCI official said, “The exhibition is a strategic platform designed to facilitate investment, promote knowledge sharing, and support the growth of brands from local to regional markets. It will feature 120 companies and brands from Oman, Saudi Arabia and international markets, creating an ideal environment for networking, signing partnership agreements and exploring expansion opportunities.”

More than 5,000 visitors – including investors, business owners and franchise enthusiasts – are expected to attend. Extensive coverage across newspapers, television, radio and digital platforms will further enhance the visibility of the event both locally and internationally.

Highlighting the significance of franchising, the OCCI official noted that the sector has become a key driver of economic growth, offering new avenues for entrepreneurship, job creation and business diversification. “By bringing together regional and international brands, the exhibition will showcase Oman as a hub for investment and innovation in franchising,” he added.

The Omani-Saudi Franchise Exhibition will feature business discussions, networking sessions and displays of the latest franchising trends and innovations. With its strategic focus and international reach, the event is expected to become a landmark in the region’s business calendar.

The volume of trade exchange between Oman and Saudi Arabia reached RO2.18bn in 2024, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information. Saudi Arabia was the second-largest market for Omani non-oil exports, valued at RO764mn till November 2024 behind the UAE at RO935mn.

