Muscat – Muscat governorate is undergoing a transformative phase with a series of ambitious projects aimed at enhancing development and the tourism landscape, according to Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidi, Governor of Muscat.

One of the standout projects is development of Sultan Haitham City, Oman’s first integrated smart city, spanning 14mn sqm.

Efforts are underway to increase investment opportunities by expanding ready-to-invest sites and optimising the use of tourist locations.

These projects are complemented by plans to develop entertainment areas, increase green spaces and promote decentralisation in public services while prioritising digital transformation to streamline operations.

To ensure alignment with the master plan for Greater Muscat, the governorate is collaborating with Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning. Major projects, including the Muttrah Development Project and Sultan Qaboos Port Waterfront, aim to establish integrated urban environments.

Progress has also been made on the Hawiyat Najm Development Project in Quriyat, with plans finalised and construction tenders issued. The 498,758sqm site will feature recreational and camping areas, essential facilities and expanded green spaces while preserving its unique geological features.

In Bausher, the Bausher Sands Development Project is set to transform 362,000sqm into a recreational hub with facilities for quad biking, bike rental and maintenance centre, family-friendly areas and multi-storey parking. Other ongoing projects include the Ayn Ghala Development Project and foundational plans for the Al Qurm Beach and Nature Reserve Development Project.

The Quriyat Waterfront Development Project has also reached a significant milestone with initial designs completed. The project will feature a walkway, bicycle paths, visitor facilities, green spaces, and dedicated areas for restaurants and cafes.

Tourism-focused projects are progressing as well, including The Sustainable City – Yiti, an 11mn sqm integrated destination, which will include the Trump International Hotel as part of the Aida Tourism Project.

Other developments, like Al Khuwair Downtown Development and Tilal al Irfan Project, further boost Muscat’s urban appeal.

In infrastructure, plans are underway to expand Muscat Expressway to six lanes in both directions, improve bridges and intersections and dualise 15km of the Al Ansab-Al Jifnain Road. Additional projects include converting Al Khuwair’s service road into a one-way system and constructing new intersections along November 18 Street for Al Mouj Muscat.

Efforts to improve rainwater management include drainage projects in Azaiba, Jifnain and the Al Mahj area in Amerat.

Among public space developments, the final plan for the 7,500sqm Muttrah Square Project, winner of the Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham Award for Architectural Design, has been finalised, while the Al Khuwair Square Project featuring the region’s tallest flagpole will be inaugurated in January.

