Muscat: The Muscat Airport saw an increase of 2.7 percent in total passenger movement and an increase of 1.4 percent in the number of flights.

The airport handled 10,647,982 international passengers, an increase of 2.5 percent from 10,391,173 during the same period in 2023.

The number of domestic passengers increased by 5.5 percent to 1,089, 409 from 1,034,446 in 2023.

The number of international flights during this period was 79,675 compared to 8,327 domestic services.

It may be noted that the Sultante of Oman remains among the top 10 Middle East markets besides the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, and Iraq.

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions are expected to see the strongest gains in passenger numbers over the next few

years.

According to OAG, Capacity growth in December across the Middle East slowed from 6.6 percent to 5.7 percent compared to last December with seat capacities in December at 23 million, up from 21.7 million last year. Muscat offered 771,484 seats in December.

Low-cost carriers continue to grow fastest in the Middle East region this month, up by 6.2 percent compared to last December.

Mainline carriers remain dominant in the region however with 71 percent of all capacity

