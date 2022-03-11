The UAE-Bangladesh Business Forum was held at DP World Pavilion at Expo 2020 today in the presence of ministers, officials, government and private sector representatives from both countries.

The forum was attended by the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Wazed (virtually), and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, as well as the Adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Commerce.

The forum discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of trade and investment, and ways to promote the role of the private sector in both countries.

During the forum, an MoU was signed to establish a joint UAE-Bangladesh Business Council between the Federation of UAE Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry.



