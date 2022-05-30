RIYADH — The Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) confirmed that more than 61,000 male and female graduates with a diploma, a bachelor's degree or higher have benefited from the on-the-job training program (Tamheer) since the launch of the program in 2017 until now.



Hadaf indicated that the percentage of female beneficiaries of the Tamheer program reached about 74%, while the percentage of males reached 26%.



Riyadh, Makkah, and the Eastern Province recorded the top three regions in terms of the number of male and female graduates who benefited from the Tamheer program.



It is worth mentioning that the Tamheer program aims to enable national cadres of both sexes to obtain the expertise and skills required for the labor market through practical training in actual work sites according to their majors.



The program also contributes to raising the employability of the trainees in the labor market after completing the training.



As well as stimulating private sector establishments to attract national cadres of men and women who were trained after completing the training phase.



It is worth mentioning that the program provides a financial reward for diploma graduates from technical, health and administrative institutes and colleges of SR2,000, and SR3,000 for bachelor holders and above, in addition to that it also bears insurance for trainees against work hazards.



The training period ranges from 3 to 6 months, during which graduates will be trained in the government and private sectors to acquire the skills necessary to prepare them for the labor market. The trainee on finishing the training program, obtain an experience certificate.



Hadaf renewed its invitation to establishments to offer training opportunities to national cadres through the national labor portal “Taqat” via the link http://taqat.sa/

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).