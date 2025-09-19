His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, delivered a recorded message marking the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, “We stand today at a historic moment as we commemorate eighty years since the founding of the United Nations. Yet, the world faces complex global challenges, reaffirming the urgent need, now more than ever, to revive the principles and values enshrined in the UN Charter to ensure the continuity of its essential role in upholding peace and security.”

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed added, “Since its founding, the United Arab Emirates has pursued a consistent foreign policy based on dialogue and understanding, rooted in the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, while supporting sustainable development across all fields.”

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed stressed, “The UAE continues to play an active role in delivering humanitarian assistance, combating terrorism, and countering hate speech and extremism. The United Nations was founded eight decades ago as a global umbrella safeguarding humanity’s right to peace, justice, and dignity. Today, it carries the responsibility to renew its pledge to humanity, as its continued vitality and effectiveness remain the hope of mankind for the next eighty years.”

The UAE joined the United Nations in 1971 shortly after its formation. It served as a member of the UN Security Council during the 1986-1987 term and again in 2022-2023, following its election in June 2021.

Founded in 1945 in the aftermath of World War II, the United Nations is dedicated to preventing conflict, maintaining international peace and security, promoting sustainable development, upholding human rights, and providing humanitarian aid. Headquartered in New York, the UN represents 193 Member States, guided by its Charter, which enshrines their shared principles and objectives.