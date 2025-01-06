Arab Finance: Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib witnessed the signing of a strategic partnership protocol between Misr Insurance Company and the UAE’s Al Ain Ahlia Insurance Co, according to an official statement.

The protocol aims to enhance cooperation between both companies in digital transformation and develop insurance products.

The joint deal marks an important step toward achieving an integrated digital transformation in the insurance industry, which will contribute to improving the level of customer service and boosting the efficiency of transactions.

El-Khatib stressed the ministry's support for this agreement, which aligns with the state's vision to promote Arab integration by accelerating digital transformation in all economic sectors.

It will also back Egypt's Vision 2030 which aims to transform the state into a regional center for trade and investment.

Furthermore, the minister stated that this protocol will contribute to attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), creating new job opportunities, and enhancing the digital infrastructure.