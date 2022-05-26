Davos – Mohammed bin Salman “Misk” Foundation concluded its participation in the World Economic Forum (WEF) “Davos”, which kicked off last Sunday, May 22, 2022, Under the theme, History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies” in Switzerland, with the participation of more than 2,500 experts and officials from around the world to discuss the world's most prominent economic, social, and political issues.

Misk’s participated through a special pavilion that hosted activities concurrent with the Global Forum, where the Foundation highlighted future challenges around the world in its “Youth Council” pavilion, by employing technology in setting up a digital exhibition and holding 10 sessions that delve into files related to the most important issues that concern the future and the youth, during which Misk conveyed the voice of Saudi youth to various world experts.

The activities of the "Youth Council" were attended by senior officials and representatives from the public and the private sectors including the Minister of State and Cabinet Member Dr. Ibrahim Al-Assaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Planning and Economy, Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha, Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Minister of Investment, Eng. Khalid Al-Falih, and CEO of the Royal Commission for AlUla, Eng. Amr Al-Madani, and Princess Haifa bint Mohammed, Assistant Minister of Tourism.

The Council’s activities also included various sessions with the participation of a group of government officials, where the Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal Al-Ibrahim, participated in an open dialogue to discuss sustainable solutions to global economic challenges, while the Minister of Finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, took part in another dialogue sessions discussing the methods and solutions needed to keep pace with financial challenges.

Other dialogue sessions highlighted the importance of finding a platform for dialogue and exchange of experiences to discuss the most prominent future challenges between global expertise and Saudi youth and their peers from around the world. The sessions also touched upon topics including the concept of global youth, social economy, climate anxiety, the dangers of the Internet, and supporting young people to obtain decent jobs, future career paths, a new youth-related ethical standard, and ushering in an era of a high cost of living, as well as helping young people thrive in a hybrid workplace.

The Youth Council’s pavilion also witnessed the official launch of the Global Youth Index 2022, which collected the opinions of 31,000 young men and women who answered its questionnaire on which 3,690 sources of information were reviewed, to measure the level of youth development in thirty countries that include members of the G20 countries, and 10 other countries, representing more than 70% of the world's population, and 80% of global GDP.

Misk’s participation in the World Economic Forum "Davos", reflects the Foundation’s adopted principle emanating from its keenness to ensure its institutional presence in global gatherings which will support strengthening its efforts towards a knowledge-based society in pursuit of achievement and added value to the Saudi society.