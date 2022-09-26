RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has started implementing the Saudization of fun cities and amusement parks from Saturday, Sept. 24. The ministry warned against hiring workers in professions restricted to Saudis.



According to the decision, the new Saudization drive covers 70 percent of jobs in independent and seasonal fun cities and family entertainment centers and 100 percent of jobs in entertainment cities within closed commercial complexes (malls).



The ministry published on its website the procedural guide for the decision to localize amusement parks and entertainment centers.



The ministry will start taking punitive measures against the establishments that fail to comply with the Saudization directives after the end of the grace period for implementation of the decision. The MHRSD noted that there are two types of violations, namely hiring non-Saudi workers in professions restricted to Saudis, and non-compliance with the Saudization percentage.



This decision is among a series of Saudization decisions that the ministry has worked out, in cooperation and partnership with the government agencies and the private sector, to provide an appropriate and stimulating work environment for Saudi men and women. These decisions are also aimed at expanding the circle of participation with the private sector in line with the Saudization strategy concerned with developing human capital, and enhancing contributions to the economic growth.



There are some trades and professions that are exempted from this decision of Saudization and that included painter, cleaning worker, bus driver, loading and unloading worker, barber, plumber, and operators of quality games that require competencies and specialized certificates.



The procedural guide indicated that the decision does not conflict with the Saudization rates specified earlier for various professions that apply to the total employees of the firm in accordance with the Nitaqat Saudization program.



The guide also noted that Saudization percentage will be calculated after subtracting workers who belong to the exempted professions.

