Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced that temperatures across the Sultanate of Oman are expected to remain above the climatic average during the months of November 2025 to January 2026, according to its latest seasonal weather outlook.

CAA has released its seasonal weather bulletin for the period between November 2025 and January 2026, providing a detailed overview of expected rainfall and temperature trends across the Sultanate of Oman. The bulletin, issued as part of the authority’s long-range climate monitoring program, serves as an early indicator of seasonal patterns to help the public and relevant sectors prepare for potential weather conditions in the months ahead.

According to the CAA, rainfall during November 2025 is expected to be below the climatic average in most parts of Oman, particularly across northern areas. A few regions may experience limited rainfall, but overall conditions will remain relatively dry. The forecast for December 2025 indicates a similar pattern, with rainfall likely to remain below normal in northern Oman and around the average in the rest of the regions. By January 2026, rainfall is projected to be around the climatic average across the Sultanate, signaling a slight improvement in precipitation levels compared to the earlier months.

Temperature forecasts for the same period suggest that Oman will experience warmer-than-average conditions across most regions. In November, temperatures are expected to be higher than the long-term average throughout the country, a trend that will continue in December and January 2026. These warmer conditions are consistent with ongoing regional climate trends observed in recent years.

The CAA emphasized that these seasonal projections are long-term estimates intended to give an early picture of expected weather patterns. However, they do not replace short- and medium-range forecasts, which remain crucial for accurate and timely updates on changing weather conditions.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

