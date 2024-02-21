His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has met with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow at the Cabinet's headquarters in Ashgabat.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed conveyed to the Turkmen President the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his sincere wishes for Turkmenistan, its leadership, government and people, for further progress and prosperity in light of the keenness of His Highness to develop bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and to boost them to broader horizons that contribute to achieving development, prosperity and progress for their peoples.

The President of Turkmenistan conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes for the UAE's further progress and prosperity under His Highness' wise leadership. He praised the distinguished and long-standing ties between the two countries, based on mutual respect, shared visions on joint issues, and cooperation in all areas that benefit the two friendly countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in all areas, given the keenness of the leadership of the two countries to support it and the joint will to strengthen their relations and move towards developing constructive cooperation, especially in the vital sectors of economy, investment, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, innovation and other areas that are consistent with the development priorities of the UAE and Turkmenistan.

Sheikh Mansour extended thanks and appreciation to the President and people of Turkmenistan for the warm welcome and hospitality he received during his visit.

Upon arrival, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a warm welcome at the presidential airport by Rashid Meredov, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, alongside a number of senior officials.