On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, arrived in the Arab Republic of Egypt to lead the UAE delegation participating in the Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit, held in the city of Sharm El Sheikh, to bolster international support for the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

The UAE delegation includes H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, along with a number of senior officials.