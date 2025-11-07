Mandarin Oriental has announced the opening of Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai, the group’s second property in the city.

Located within Wasl Tower, an architectural masterpiece on Sheikh Zayed Road, the hotel brings Mandarin Oriental’s signature blend of Asian heritage and local character to the heart of Downtown Dubai, curating a vertical boulevard where hospitality, culture and commerce unite.

The urban property features 259 elegant guestrooms and suites, 224 private residences and 10 dining venues, all crowned by a rooftop helipad designed for discreet VIP arrivals. Developed in partnership with Wasl Hospitality, the hotel sets a new benchmark for contemporary luxury in the city.

Designed by UNStudio and engineered by Werner Sobek, Wasl Tower is defined by its sculptural twisting form and the region’s tallest ceramic façade. Innovative ceramic fins enhance airflow and support natural cooling, whilst integrated energy-efficient technologies position the building as a model for sustainable vertical living.

The interiors, by London-based G.A Group, draw from Mandarin Oriental’s Asian heritage and the dynamic character of Downtown Dubai. The hotel’s guestrooms and suites feature warm, understated palettes and custom furnishings, alongside expansive views of the Arabian Gulf or the Dubai skyline. A curated art collection runs throughout the property, featuring works by regional and international artists in hues inspired by the desert landscape.

Sitting atop the hotel, are The Residences at Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai — the brand’s first residential development in Dubai, set to launch in 2026 — offering a lifestyle defined by privacy, service and skyline views.

Dining is at the heart of the hotel’s experience, beginning with Yù & Mì, a modern Chinese bar and restaurant inspired by the cultural energy of 1960s Hong Kong. At the forefront, Yù serves crafted cocktails and moody playlists in an immersive space with panoramic views. Hidden behind it, Mì serves up bold Cantonese and Sichuan dishes inspired by the underground supper clubs of the era. On the same floor is Chitarra, celebrating Italy’s heritage and timeless dining culture with handmade pasta and regional Italian fare. Noia by the Pool brings the relaxed spirit of the Greek islands to the 11th floor rooftop terrace, where Mediterranean cuisine, panoramic views and poolside dining create an effortless day-to-night experience, said the group.

Looking ahead, the hotel will expand its dining portfolio with a mix of homegrown and international names. These include Billionaire and Lion in the Sun by Majestas Group, as well as celebrated Nikkei concept Osaka, and Pavyllon Dubai by Yannick Alléno – the world’s most Michelin-starred chef. A rooftop Greek restaurant and street-level urban eatery, featuring the Mandarin Oriental Cake Shop, will complete the culinary offering, it said.

Spanning two floors, Wellness at Mandarin Oriental Downtown, Dubai launches wellbeing through four innovative pillars: nourishment, in-room wellness, beauty and intelligent movement. The space features nine treatment rooms, two couples’ suites and a VIP suite with a hammam. Guests can unwind in vitality pools, tepidarium loungers, experience showers, saunas and steam rooms, or explore the comprehensive fitness centre with custom Mandarin Oriental Technogym equipment.

Extending outdoors, the landscaped pool terrace features a 25-metre lap pool, leisure pool and dedicated kids’ pool; offering a serene retreat. Poolside loungers and cabanas, a tea lounge and movement studio complete the holistic wellness journey.

For events and gatherings, the hotel offers over 2,000 sq m of flexible indoor space. The 1,000-sq-m Oriental Ballroom, with adjoining pre-function areas, is complemented by eight meeting rooms, each filled with natural light and equipped with intuitive audiovisual technology. Additional guest facilities include a purpose-built Kids’ Club, Hana & Friends, designed to offer a vibrant and engaging space for younger guests.

To commemorate the occasion, the hotel unveiled its signature fan, a Mandarin Oriental tradition that symbolises the meeting of cultures and places. Designed by Emirati artist Zeinab Alhashemi, the piece is crafted from eleven shades of camel hide and accented with bronze industrial rods, evoking both the tones of the desert and the ever-evolving Dubai skyline.

