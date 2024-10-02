Lucy Electric, an international leader in power distribution solutions, has launched its new manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia.

Located near Industrial City 2, Dhahran, the state-of-the-art facility represents a significant milestone in Lucy Electric’s regional growth strategy. Designed to meet the highest global standards of design, and Health and Safety, the factory will play a key role in ensuring future energy networks are more efficient, resilient, and reliable, supporting smart grid infrastructure.

The factory will produce advanced electrical equipment that will support the development of smart grids and meet Saudi Arabia’s growing energy demands while ensuring the highest quality standards are maintained in terms.

The launch was sponsored by the Ministry of Energy (MoE) under the patronage of Eng Fuad Mosa, Deputy Minister of Localisation, Local Content, and Risk Management as part of a strategic partnership with Saudi Electricity Company (SEC). The event was attended by Mohammed Aba Hussain, Deputy Minister for Integrated Investors Services at the Ministry of Investment, and representatives from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

Strategic expansion

This strategic expansion underscores the company’s commitment to contributing to the country’s socio-economic development, energy sustainability, and Vision 2030 objectives, building on over 50 years of investment within Saudi’s energy network infrastructure, as part of its 100 years’ experience in the electrical industry.

The facility is built with a sustainable footprint, aligning with the Saudi National Industrial Development and Logistics Programme which focuses on transforming Saudi Arabia into a leading global player in the energy, mining, logistics and industry sectors.

The factory will enhance the company’s manufacturing capacity and create job opportunities for Saudi nationals, supporting the country’s Saudisation goals. With a Platinum Saudisation status, Lucy Electric is deeply committed to developing local talent and supporting workforce diversity in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Additionally, all Saudis the company hired during the last 5 years are less than 35 years old, emphasising its commitment to supporting youth in the workforce.

Elevated standards

The company's elevated standards for people management and talent development exceed local requirements, emphasising the investment in continuous upskilling, education and inclusivity.

John Griffiths, CEO at Lucy Electric, said: “We are incredibly proud to be part of Saudi Arabia’s journey towards becoming a leading industrial powerhouse globally. The new facility reiterates our commitment to shaping a brighter, more sustainable future for Saudi Arabia, reflecting our belief in the potential of Saudi talent and the importance of local manufacturing in driving economic growth and sustainability. We look forward to continuing to support Saudi Arabia’s journey towards an economically resilient and sustainable future, in realisation of Vision 2030.”

By increasing local production capabilities, Lucy Electric is helping reduce the need for imports and contributing to the economic diversification in Saudi Arabia. The company’s focus on training and upskilling Saudi talent highlights its commitment to supporting Saudisation and local manufacturing, which are integral to the country’s self-sufficiency objectives.

The new facility will play a crucial role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s ambitious energy projects and its commitment to reducing carbon emissions under the Saudi Green Initiative. Lucy Electric’s products, known for their innovation and reliability, are designed to address the evolving challenges of the Saudi energy sector, from urban centres to remote areas.

The launch of this facility strengthens Lucy Electric’s presence in Saudi Arabia, with a continued focus on building local partnerships, advancing the kingdom's socio-economic goals, and supporting the shift to sustainable energy solutions globally.

Located near Industrial City 2, Dhahran, the state-of-the-art facility represents a significant milestone in Lucy Electric’s regional growth strategy. Designed to meet the highest global standards of design, and Health and Safety, the factory will play a key role in ensuring future energy networks are more efficient, resilient, and reliable, supporting smart grid infrastructure.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).