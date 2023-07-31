'A bond between siblings is one that can be cherished forever'. The phrase that we've heard countless times has come to life with these pictures.

In a wholesome post shared on Instagram by Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Head of Protocol of the UAE Vice-President and Prime Minister on Sunday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai is seen spending time with his brother Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid.

Seated in a restaurant, the leader is seen sporting a comfortable attire as he sits across his brother. The pair is joined by others as they smile for the camera.

In another picture shared in the post, he stands next to his brother, as both of them face each other, looking over fondly.

Hearts and crowns flooded the comments, with netizens showering their blessings and love for the ruler and his brother.

"May Allah bless both respected brothers will great health and happiness in abundance, Aameen," commented one user.

The Ruler has been in London lately, with videos of him circulating on the internet as he takes a walk in Hyde Park and stops to take pictures with children. He was even spotted at a Harrods store.

