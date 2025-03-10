RIYADH — The liquidity levels or available money in the Saudi economy recorded an annual growth of SR236.129 billion, reaching SR2.921 trillion by the end of 2024, compared to SR2.685 trillion in 2023. This is reflected in the broad money supply measure (M3), according to the monthly statistical bulletin of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) for December.

Liquidity levels grew from the beginning of 2024 until the end of December by SR236.129 billion, representing a 7.4 percent increase. Over the past five years (2020–2024), liquidity levels have shown positive growth, rising by 36 percent, with an increase of approximately SR772.205 billion. These significant liquidity levels are a key driver of the economic and commercial system, contributing to positive growth in the Kingdom's economic development trajectory.

Reviewing the four components of the broad money supply (M3), demand deposits, which constitute the largest share, accounted for 49.3 percent of the total, reaching SR1.440 trillion by the end of 2024. Meanwhile, time and savings deposits, the second-largest contributor to the total money supply, amounted to SR949.708 billion, representing 32.5 percent.

Other quasi-monetary deposits reached SR302.036 billion, accounting for 10.3 percent of the total money supply, making them the third-largest contributor.

Additionally, currency in circulation outside banks ranked fourth, amounting to SR229.088 billion, with a 7.8 percent contribution to the total money supply.

