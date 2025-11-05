MUSCAT - A successful 11-hour surgery at Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital in Muscat has become a milestone for Oman’s growing healthcare sector under the ‘Treat in Oman’ initiative, which aims to position the Sultanate of Oman as a destination for advanced medical care and health tourism in the region.

The operation, performed on 38-year-old Nigerian patient Michael Ojabo, involved the removal of a rare skull base tumour — an inverted papilloma — that had spread to his brain and eye socket. What made the case remarkable was not only its complexity but also the fact that it was carried out entirely by an Omani-led multidisciplinary team, showcasing the country’s medical expertise and world-class facilities.

The extensive procedure was led by Dr Khalil Ibrahim Macki, Senior Consultant ENT, Head and Neck Surgeon at Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital, supported by experts in neurosurgery, oculoplastic surgery and anaesthesia. Using a combination of endoscopic and open surgical techniques; and advanced technologies such as image-guided navigation and real-time monitoring, the team ensured complete tumour removal while protecting critical structures.

“This case reflects the advanced surgical and medical capabilities that Oman now offers”, said Dr Khalil Ibrahim Macki. “Successfully treating such a tumour required close collaboration among multiple specialties and precision throughout the process. Our patient was extubated the same day, discharged within five days and has since resumed a healthy, active life”.

The success story underscores Oman’s growing reputation for delivering quaternary-level healthcare — the most specialised category of medical care — previously accessible mainly abroad. The initiative aligns with Oman Vision 2040, which emphasises healthcare excellence and medical tourism as part of national diversification efforts.

For patient Michael Ojabo, the experience was transformative. “Choosing to come to Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital for my treatment was truly life-changing”, he said. “The doctors took time to explain every detail, which gave me the confidence to move forward. I am forever grateful to the hospital and the incredible medical team for giving me a second chance at life”.

Dr Shashivadhanan, Senior Consultant Neurosurgery at Aster Royal Al Raffah, noted that the surgery’s complexity demanded extraordinary coordination. “The tumour had breached both the cranial cavity and orbital space, pressing against critical neural structures. What made this case successful was the synergy of specialties and the use of intraoperative technology to ensure total removal while protecting brain function”, he explained.

The operation also highlights how private healthcare institutions like Aster are helping advance the “Treat in Oman” agenda, an initiative supported by the government to attract regional and international patients to the Sultanate of Oman.

Shailesh Guntu, Deputy CEO of Aster Hospitals, UAE & Oman, described the procedure as more than a medical milestone. “What we have achieved here is proof that patients no longer need to travel abroad for advanced treatment”, he said. “Oman now has the expertise, infrastructure and commitment to deliver world-class outcomes right here at home. This success also reinforces our alignment with the national vision to promote medical tourism and serve patients from across the region and beyond”.

Inverted papillomas are rare, making up only 0.5–4% of all nasal tumours and are typically seen in older patients, between 40 and 60 years of age. Successfully treating such a condition in a younger patient, with extensive invasion into both the brain and orbit, places Oman on the map for complex skull base surgery in the GCC region.

The case also underscores the potential of collaborative medicine in Oman’s healthcare transformation. Aster Royal Al Raffah’s team has set a new benchmark for integrated care, combining cutting-edge surgical techniques, technology and multidisciplinary expertise — elements that are vital to the “Treat in Oman” vision.

