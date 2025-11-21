TOKYO -- Kuwait's trade surplus with Japan widened 46.3 percent from a year earlier to JPY 51.5 billion (USD 308 million) in October, up for the second straight month buoyed by strong exports, government data showed Friday.



Kuwait remained in black ink with Japan for 17 years and nine months, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.



Overall Kuwaiti exports to Japan jumped 24.8 percent year-on-year to JPY 82.9 billion (USD 508 million), up for the second consecutive month, while imports from Japan edged up 0.5 percent to JPY 31.3 billion (USD 186 million), marking the 11th monthly expansion.

Middle East's trade surplus with Japan narrowed 10.7 percent to JPY 507.7 billion (USD 3.2 billion) last month, with Japan-bound exports from the region shrinking 6.3 percent from a year earlier in value, it said.



Crude oil, refined products, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and other natural resources, which accounted for 94.1 percent of the region's total exports to Japan, slid 6.4 percent. The region's overall imports from Japan also declined 0.7 percent on weaker demand for automobiles.

The world's third-biggest economy logged a global trade deficit of JPY 231.8 billion (USD 1.5 billion) in October for the fourth consecutive month, but its size plummeted 53.6 percent from a year earlier.



Exports grew 3.6 percent from the year before, thanks to robust sales of semiconductor and machinery. Imports rose 0.7 percent on higher bills for US airplanes.



China remained Japan's biggest trade partner, followed by the US. The trade data are measured on a customs-cleared basis before adjustment for seasonal factors.

