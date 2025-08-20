TOKYO -- Kuwait's trade surplus with Japan narrowed 15.2 percent from a year earlier to JPY 49 billion (USD 311 million) in July, down for the sixth month in a row due to sluggish exports, government data showed on Wednesday.



However, Kuwait stayed in black ink with Japan for 17 years and six months, as exports still offset imports in value, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.



Overall exports from Kuwait to Japan shrank 5.9 percent year-on-year to JPY 77.5 billion (USD 504 million) down for the sixth straight month.



Imports from Japan jumped 15.8 percent to JPY 28.5 billion (USD 180 million), marking the eighth consecutive monthly gain.

Middle East's trade surplus with Japan also narrowed 25.1 percent to JPY 550.4 billion (USD 3.7 billion) last month, with Japan-bound exports from the region falling 18.1 percent from a year earlier in value.



Crude oil, refined products, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and other natural resources, which accounted for 93.3 percent of the region's total exports to Japan, plummeted 19.0 percent.



The region's whole imports from Japan also declined 3.2 percent on weak demand for manufactured goods and steel.

Japan's global trade balance returned to deficit in July for the first time in two months at JPY 117.5 billion (USD 776 million), although the value declined 81.3 percent on the year.



Exports from the world's third-largest economy dropped 2.6 percent the year before chiefly due to weak shipments of automobiles to the US amid higher tariffs.



Imports also slid 7.5 percent, as bills for pharmaceutical products, aircraft and engines went down. China remained Japan's biggest trade partner, followed by the US.

The trade data are measured on a customs-cleared basis before adjustment for seasonal factors.

