KUWAIT CITY - Statistics issued by the concerned authority show an increase in Kuwait’s total imports of various goods and materials reached about 9.6 billion dinars at the end of last year, an increase of 12%, compared to imports worth 8.5 billion dinars in 2020, reports Al- Qabas daily.

The daily says, China topped the list of the top ten countries exporting to Kuwait, with a total value of 1.7 billion dinars, followed by the UAE with about 1.1 billion dinars, up from 715 million dinars in 2020.

Cars came at the forefront of imported goods last year, with a value of 888 million dinars (about 3 billion dollars). Statistical figures prepared by the daily showed that consumer goods came at the forefront of the goods that were imported during the past year, and accounted for about 47% of the total imports, while intermediate goods came in second place with a value of imports amounting to 3.5 billion dinars, then primary production goods with a value of 1.3 billion dinars.

The most important commodities imported by Kuwait during the past year were as follows — primary production goods that included transportation equipment, industrial equipment and other production equipment, with a value of 1.3 billion dinars in 2021, compared to 1.4 billion dinars in 2020, a decrease of 7%, which indicates a decline in industrial activity in the country; intermediate goods, including “raw” food and beverages prepared for industrial purposes, industrial supplies, fuel, lubricants and automobile gasoline, at a value of 3.5 billion dinars, compared to 3.01 billion in 2020 and in third place were the consumer goods, including food and beverages for domestic consumption, transportation equipment, passenger cars and consumer durables, with a value of 4.62 billion dinars, compared to 4.063 billion dinars in 2020.

