KUWAIT -- The council called for intensifying efforts in energy transformation and climate change, bolstering efforts in this regard under the umbrella of the green Middle East initiative.

The council affirmed that it adopted the main pillars for social, economic, and environmental transformations through implementing accords such as the UAE COP28 agreement, which came out of the conference held in Dubai in 2023 as well as the agreements which came out of the COP29, which was held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Supreme Council stressed the importance of stabilizing global energy economy, taking balanced policies that would not eliminate energy sources via innovation reducing emissions and leading to sustainable economic growth for all.

The council also lauded the member states' efforts in lower pollution, recycling, and reusing material, matters included in the Saudi green initiative, the Middle East green initiative, and national projects of each GCC country. The Supreme council welcomed the first Global Food Security Summit 2024, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on November 26-27, an event that saw international participation of world leaders and organizations.

The Supreme Council also lauded the UAE initiatives to face water and food scarcity on a global scale that offered life to millions from around the globe.

The council commended the UAE for its agriculture national initiative, which helped in supporting agriculture and food sustainability. The UAE, in partnership with the Gates Foundation, had offered USD 200 million to push for agricultural innovation globally, a matter appreciated by the council.

The Supreme Council welcomed the UAE's hosting of the UN conference for water in 2026, reflecting a strong commitment to future generations and international cooperation. The council lauded International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar, an event, which drew the participation of 77 countries and the visiting of millions from across the globe.

The council approved the 21st joint defense council's proposals for military integration amongst GCC countries, commending security and defense training in 2024. The supreme council approved proposals by the joint defense council to assign Major General Abdulaziz bin Ahmad Al-Balawa as commander of the unified GCC command.

The council approved decisions by the 41st meeting of the Interior Ministers held in Doha on November 20, 2024, welcoming a proposal on anti-money laundering for 2025 in addition to initiatives and projects concerning digital transformation of joint security services.

The council welcomed the efforts by the Interior Ministers committee in regards to the unified tourism visa and the project to develop traffic laws, tasking ministers to implement issues pertaining such affairs. The council approved the GCC anti-narcotics strategy 2025-28 and formed a joint committee for such task.

The Supreme Council renewed commitment for a stable and secure region to reinforce cooperation and ties amongst Gulf citizens and achieve sustainable development. The council affirmed its respect of sovereignty of each member country based on international laws and norms, expressing refusal to all external threats against GCC countries and reinforce notions of joint defense.

On the situation in the Gaza Strip, the council condemned the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the targeting of innocent civilians forced to be displaced and even killed if refusing to move.

The Supreme Council called for an immediate ceasefire and the uninterrupted entry of humanitarian relief aid to the war torn Palestinian region.

The council affirmed that the Israeli occupation must take full responsibility for the killing of tens of thousands of innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip, namely women, children, and elderly, which were all crimes against humanity.

