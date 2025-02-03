Kuwait's draft budget for 2025-2026 forecasts a deficit of about 6.3 billion dinars ($20.43 billion) and total revenues of 18.23 billion dinars, the country's finance ministry said on Sunday.

The draft budget for the fiscal year, which starts on April 1, sees oil revenues at 15.3 billion dinars, down 5.7% from 2024-2025, based on an oil price of $68 a barrel, the ministry added in a statement.

Total expenditure is projected to fall by 0.1% to 24.54 billion dinars compared to last year, the ministry also said. ($1 = 0.3083 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Additonal reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Sharon Singleton)



