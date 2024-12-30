KUWAIT CITY, Dec 29: In line with last Wednesday’s announcement by the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahd Al-Yousef, Kuwaiti banks have lifted the suspension on accounts belonging to individuals whose nationalities were revoked under Article 8. Customers began receiving text notifications confirming their accounts were reactivated, enabling them to resume services such as cash withdrawals and electronic payments.

According to informed sources, the Central Bank of Kuwait issued directives to banks late last week, based on instructions from the Supreme Committee for Nationality Investigation, to lift restrictions on approximately 13,000 women whose nationalities had been revoked. The names were provided in specialized lists sent to the banks.

Sources noted that while the Central Bank initiated communications last Thursday, the timing for account reactivation varied among banks due to technical differences in processing the lists. Once the restrictions were lifted, account holders regained full access to their funds, as per pre-freeze procedures.

Banks have reaffirmed their commitment to implementing all government directives, ensuring the smooth execution of these account reactivations.

