KUWAIT CITY: Kuwaiti banks are taking steps to retain employees whose nationalities have been revoked, aligning with a recent government policy announced by Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef, the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior. Sheikh Fahad confirmed that women affected by the withdrawal of nationality would remain employed and receive their salaries under revised contracts with the same privileges.

Sources revealed that most banks in the private sector are adopting a similar approach for affected employees, regardless of gender. Discussions among bank officials highlighted that this issue involves individuals in various roles, from managers and officials to regular staff.

While this move is not based on a centralized banking directive or regulatory order, individual banks are making decisions rooted in professional and humanitarian considerations. Some banks have already communicated to affected employees their intention to maintain their roles, titles, and benefits while adjusting contracts to reflect the new circumstances.

The sources emphasized that this approach aligns with Kuwaitization policies, as it does not impact ongoing nationalization plans in the banking sector. Moreover, banks are keen to retain the expertise of experienced employees, ensuring business continuity and operational efficiency.

This development underscores a coordinated effort across sectors to address the challenges faced by individuals affected by nationality revocation, balancing professional stability and humanitarian concerns.

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

