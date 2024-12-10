KUWAIT CITY: For the second consecutive year, Zain has kicked-off its Sustainability Week initiative aimed at promoting a culture of sustainability among its employees. The initiative featured a rich program of educational and awareness activities that saw participation from employees across various departments, alongside engagement from the executive management team.

The initiative aligns with Zain's corporate sustainability strategy, fostering team spirit, and involving employees in community initiatives to contribute to building a wonderful, sustainable world. Zain regards its employees as pivotal to achieving its strategic goals, including advancing sustainable development objectives.

Sustainability Week kicked-off with a unique environmental awareness initiative—a beach cleanup using the innovative BeBot robot, in collaboration with the Environment Public Authority (EPA). This initiative demonstrated how technology can be leveraged to protect Kuwait’s environment. The event saw active participation from Zain employees along with the company’s CEO, Nawaf Al-Gharabally.

BeBot, the first of its kind in Kuwait, is an innovative solution capable of screening, sifting, and filtering sand, detecting and collecting buried waste, raking seaweed, leveling beach surfaces, and carrying loads. It is designed to navigate challenging terrains while protecting plant and animal life during its operations. Fully powered by renewable energy through solar panels, the robot operates without producing carbon emissions.

Sustainability Week also included several interactive workshops to enhance various sustainable skills. One workshop focused on organic farming, hosted in collaboration with environmental activist Alya Younes. Employees participated in planting trees and greenery around the company premises. Other workshops covered green skills, sustainable business models that reduce energy consumption, and efficient irrigation techniques to minimize water usage.

Another workshop, organized in collaboration with Zain's strategic partner, CODED Academy, showcased an innovative digital solution aimed at optimizing business operations while generating less waste and promoting sustainable practices within Zain.

A special competition was held for employees who own electric vehicles to encourage the adoption of sustainable transportation. Additionally, Zain hosted eco-friendly small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to showcase their products and services, introducing employees to their sustainable mission and objectives.

This initiative reinforced the pillars of Zain's sustainability strategy and raised awareness about its objectives, highlighting the company's sustainable goals and the vital role each member of the Zain family plays in achieving them. The interactive activities and programs provided employees with an opportunity to gain deeper insights into the concept of sustainability and engage with their colleagues in activities beyond the workplace.

Zain continues to work towards reducing its carbon footprint, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. As part of this commitment, Zain continues to explore revolutionary technologies such as 5.5G, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy to minimize the environmental impact of the telecommunications and information technology sector.

Reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and clean energy initiatives, Zain recently installed a solar panel setup at the outdoor car park in its headquarters. The initiative promotes the use of clean energy to contribute to powering the company’s buildings and reducing its carbon emissions.

