Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investments Noura Al-Fassam discussed with Uzbekistan's Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Laziz Kudratov joint collaboration on Sunday.

During a meeting, the two focused on the latest developments regarding joint action plans aiming to upgrade trade and investment ties in a manner that achieves common interests, Kuwait's Finance Ministry said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his accompanying delegation are set to arrive in Kuwait on tomorrow (Monday), on an official visit for talks with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

