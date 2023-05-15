KUWAIT - Trade exchanges between Kuwait and Switzerland reached USD 783 million in 2021, Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce Fahad Al-Joan declared on Monday.

Al-Joan, speaking during a reception of a Swiss delegation at the chamber headquarters, called for increasing volume of the commercial exchanges between the two countries, in light of the solid political ties between them.

He noted that such meetings could be helpful for expanding the economic cooperation, examining investment opportunities and establishing commercial partnerships particularly in the technology and clean energy sectors.

Swiss Ambassador Tiziono Balemlli, who attended the meeting, affirmed that the Swiss delegation's visit is partly aimed at presenting investment opportunities in the European nation and prospects of launching joint ventures.

For his part, the Swiss Consul General in Dubai Frank Eggmann -- also the head of the Swiss Business Council for the Middle East -- urged entrepreneurs in the two countries to cooperate for establishing common projects.

The meeting included a presentation of the investors' services in the Direct Investment Authority and the incentives provided in Kuwait such as 100 percent ownership and pardon of taxation for ten years.

