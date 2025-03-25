KUWAIT: Kuwait's Ministry of Oil, on Monday, explored boosting cooperation in oil and gas sectors along with a delegation from Iraqi Oil Ministry.

In a press release, the Ministry mentioned that the meeting included discussions of developing energy projects as well as exchanging expertise.

The meeting focused on the importance of gaining benefit of technical and technological assets from both sides.

The two sides underscored boosting bilateral relations in oil sector, continuing dialogue and coordination to face challenges as well as establishing projects that would support economic integration, achieve energy security and contribute to regional oil market stability.

Heading the Kuwaiti side was Ministry Undersecretary Sheikh Dr. Nemr Fahad Al-Sabah, while the Iraqi delegation was headed by Ambassador Al-Manhal Al-Safi.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).