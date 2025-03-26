KUWAIT: Kuwait Central Statistical Bureau released data on Tuesday showing an increase of 2.49 percent in the consumer price index (CPI) year-on-year in February.



The Bureau relayed to KUNA that the inflation rate in Kuwait rose by 0.22 percent month-on-month in February compared to January, prompted by the increase of major groups affecting the CPI, especially food, health, clothing and education, excluding transportation.



The CPI for the first group, food and beverages, rose by 5.23 percent in February compared to the same month in 2024, while the price index for the second group, cigarettes and tobacco, rose slightly by 0.07 percent year-on-year.



The statistics agency reported that the index of the third group, clothing, rose by 4.63 percent, while the prices of the, housing services group rose by 0.90 percent, and the inflation rate in the fifth group, furnishing, rose by 3.04 percent.



It explained that the price index of the sixth group, health, rose by 4.08 percent, while the prices of the, transportation group witnessed a decrease of 1.19 percent in February compared to the same month last year.



The statistics agency indicated that the prices of the eighth group, communications, rose by 0.88 percent on an annual basis, and the inflation rate in the ninth group, recreation and culture, rose by 2.48 percent, while the prices of the tenth group, education, rose by 0.71 percent.



It indicated that the prices of the restaurants and hotels group rose by 2.03 percent on an annual basis in February, while the prices of the miscellaneous goods and services group rose by 5.46 percent.

The Bureau pointed out that the inflation rate in Kuwait, excluding the food and beverages group, rose by 1.93 percent year-on-year in February and by 0.15 percent month-on-month. (end) fnk.aai

