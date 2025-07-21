KUWAIT CITY - Domestic inflation in Kuwait rose by 2.32 percent year-on-year (YoY) in June, according to data released by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) on Sunday.

The CSB also reported a 0.29 percent increase in the consumer price index (CPI) month-on-month for June compared to May.

The bureau attributed the annual inflation rise primarily to price increases across key sectors, especially food, health, clothing, and education — with the exception of transportation, which saw a decline.

Food and beverages prices surged by 5.11 percent in June compared to the same month last year. The prices of cigarettes and tobacco saw a slight increase of 0.07 percent. Clothing costs rose by 3.93 percent, while housing services increased by 0.98 percent. Home furnishings also recorded a notable inflation of 3.30 percent.

Health-related expenses climbed by 2.94 percent, whereas transportation costs dropped by 1.81 percent year-on-year. Communication services experienced a modest rise of 0.64 percent, and entertainment and culture expenses went up by 1.92 percent. Education costs increased by 0.71 percent.

The prices for restaurants and hotels rose by 1.94 percent annually, while miscellaneous goods and services recorded an inflation rate of 4.8 percent.

Excluding the food and beverages category, inflation in Kuwait stood at 1.69 percent year-on-year and 0.23 percent month-on-month in June.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

