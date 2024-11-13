The 30th Exhibition for Electrical Equipment highlighted the latest innovations and most effective solutions to improve the services and quality of the energy and electricity sector in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The exhibition would be an opportunity for industry leaders, interested parties and investors in the energy and electricity sector to communicate with representatives of public service companies and network operators.

A group of energy and electricity companies participating in the exhibition reviewed the mechanism of operating interconnected energy systems, distribution, smart networks and other matters related to this sector.

The Electrical Equipment Exhibition accompanied the GCC Power 2024 conference, held in Manama from November 11 to 13.

