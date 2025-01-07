KUWAIT CITY: As part of the Ministry of Interior’s efforts to apprehend violators of the residency law, informed sources revealed that the Deportation Department, affiliated with the General Department of Correctional Facilities, has completed the deportation procedures for approximately 35,000 male and female expatriates who were referred to it by various departments of the Ministry of Interior in the past year.

They stressed that the Deportation Department is working diligently to expedite the procedures for expatriates detained for deportation, to accelerate the deportation process, ensuring humanitarian considerations, and treating the detainees with respect during their detention.

The sources affirmed that the Ministry of Interior, through its security departments, will continue to hold campaigns to arrest violators of the residency law in preparation for their deportation and to take all necessary legal actions.

