KUWAIT CITY: The Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) recently opened bids for the tender on the study, design, and preparation of documents for the first phase of the railway project.

Sources revealed the number of prequalified companies reached four, while two companies were excluded under Article 40 of Public Tenders Law No. 49/2016.

Sources said the Ministry of Public Works, acting through the Public Authority for Roads and Transportation (PART) as the implementing agency, will review the four bids through a technical committee within the legally mandated month.

The bids will then be referred back to the agency for a decision on awarding the contract to the company with the best technical and financial offers, signaling the start of study and design procedures for the project, sources clarified.

Sources affirmed that the consulting study tender will be implemented for 12 months, followed by the project implementation tender, which is scheduled for 30 months.

Based on the system used for tenders, the proposed timeline for Kuwait’s portion of the Gulf train project will be completed in late 2030, sources added. Meanwhile, the ministry confirmed that a tender will be launched soon for the construction and maintenance of a rainwater drainage system for Wafra, Khairan and South Sabah Al-Ahmad.

The ministry said this tender is part of the plan of PART for Fiscal 2024/2025, indicating the plan includes six tenders announced by the ministry in the official gazette -- Kuwait Al-Youm.

It explained that the rainwater drainage system project aims to provide better services to citizens in the new residential areas while ensuring their safety during rainfall by regularly draining rainwater and preventing the accumulation of rainwater.

It added the project’s objectives include preventing rainwater pools in the area and the surrounding areas where water may accumulate, preserving the quality of rainwater transported in independent drainage networks, and protecting the environment by preventing rainwater accumulation and stagnation in residential cities.

It stated that the scope of work includes the construction of concrete drainage to drain rainwater from the collection tanks at the exit of the rain networks to the sea in Nuwaiseeb, with a length of approximately 73 kilometers and three basins, as well as the retention of rainwater for Wafra, Sabah Al-Ahmad and South Sabah Al-Ahmad.

It announced another project – construction and maintenance of rainwater drainage tanks to improve the existing network in various areas in the country, provide better services to citizens in existing residential areas, improve the performance of rainwater drainage networks, and increase their capacity.

