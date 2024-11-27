KUWAIT CITY : Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan Emil Karimov confirmed that the Azerbaijani-Kuwaiti relations are advancing rapidly across all levels; considering that both official and public relations between the two countries are strong and deep in political, cultural, religious and other fields. In his speech during a ceremony organized by the National Library of Kuwait on Monday on the occasion of Shusha, Azerbaijan being named the ‘Capital of Culture for the Islamic World 2024’;

Karimov disclosed that Shusha was designated as both the cultural capital of Azerbaijan and the capital of culture for the Islamic world for 2024 at the 12th conference of culture ministers held in Doha, Qatar on Sept 25, 2023. He said Shusha was reconstructed under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev within a short period, restoring life to this historic land. “Tremendous efforts were exerted to preserve and promote historical, cultural and religious monuments; transforming Shusha into a hub for international events and forums within the Islamic world.

This development has been widely appreciated by various cultural, scientific and religious organizations, including Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO),” he added. Karimov described this designation as evidence of the growing support and respect that Azerbaijan receives from the Islamic world. He affirmed it reflects special admiration for Shusha, which fully embodies the richness of Islamic culture. He believes this recognition will further strengthen cooperation and solidarity among Islamic nations. He also pointed out Shusha’s historical, cultural and strategic significance for Azerbaijan. In the second half of the 18th century, Shusha became renowned for its carpets, silk, fabrics and ceramic dishes; reaching global markets,” he disclosed.

The Ambassador reminded the audience that in 2020, Azerbaijan’s territories, including Shusha, which had been under Armenian occupation, were liberated by the Azerbaijani Army during the 44-day Patriotic War. “On Nov 8 of that year, after 28 years of waiting, Shusha was liberated, marking a significant and symbolic moment for the Azerbaijani people,” he asserted. He expressed gratitude for the support of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states that stood by Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity during the Karabakh conflict and the 44-day war. “Today, multilateral cooperation projects for the reconstruction of Karabakh are underway, involving countries in the Islamic world,” he affirmed.

Meanwhile, Director of the National Library Suham Al-Azmi emphasized that cooperation with ambassadors marks a significant step forward in fostering cultural exchange and advancing bilateral relations. She praised the strong ties between Kuwait and Azerbaijan, commending the Azerbaijan Embassy’s efforts in strengthening these relations. Al-Azmi stated that the celebration coincided with Shusha’s announcement as the ‘Capital of Islamic Culture for 2024’ -- a recognition of the city’s rich cultural history as a center for literature, art and heritage.

Turkish Ambassador to Kuwait Tuba Nur Sonmez affirmed that Turkey and Azerbaijan are more than just neighboring nations; as they are one people, united by common history, culture and aspirations. She stressed that under the leadership of presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev, the partnership between the two countries has reached exemplary levels and serves as a model for the region and beyond. She further underscored Shusha’s importance as a cultural city -- a cradle for Azerbaijani art, literature and music; as well as its historical position as the center of cultural and intellectual activities. “Therefore, Shusha was named ‘Cultural Capital of the Turkic World’ in 2023 and ‘Cultural Capital of the Islamic World’ in 2024. Being a proud symbol of resilience and heritage underscores its global cultural significance,” she added. Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Totonji also affirmed that Shusha’s importance extends beyond Azerbaijan, connecting nations, particularly Azerbaijan and Iran, which share common history, language and traditions. He pointed out that Shusha’s music resonates with the same ‘maqam’ system, which is mainly melodic, used in Persian classical music, and that the poetic works of Azerbaijani writers often draw inspiration from Persian traditions.

