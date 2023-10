Kuwait Ambassador to Bahrain Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met on Sunday with Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullatif bin Rashed Al-Zayani.

This came in a statement by Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs, saying that the meeting took place in the ministry's headquarters in which both sides discussed bilateral ties and ways of strengthening relations.

